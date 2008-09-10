10 Gadgets That Help You Survive in Cheap Hotel Rooms

Tomorrow I embark on a week-long vacation that will have me hiking up mountains, enjoying art and music and dining in fancy restaurants. Needless to say, I am looking forward to it. The only thing I am not 100% about is the hotel room. I've never stayed in this particular chain before and I got it at a great price—which has me a little concerned. What's wrong with it? Is it nasty inside? Is that where all of the local hookers and drug dealers go to conduct their "business?" Fortunately, there are plenty of gadgets out there that can help give budget-minded travelers peace of mind in scenarios like this one.

Handler Anti-Germ Hook: If you find yourself staying at a seedy-looking hotel, the Handler will help you negotiate potentially germ-ridden obstacles like door handles with ease. Plus, it is available in a wide range of colours for the stylish hypochondriac. [HandlerUSA]

HYSO Doorknob Germ Killer: If you are looking for something a little more advanced than a simple germ hook, the HYSO Doorknob Germ Killer will spray a mist of hospital-grade disinfectant on a handle or knob every 15 minutes. [Link]

SteriPEN: If you are planning a trip to Mexico a foreign country and are a bit concerned about the quality of the local drinking water, the SteriPen can put your mind at ease. The UV wand will kill any bacteria and viruses that may be present without having to resort to boiling. [SteriPEN via Link]

UV Disinfectant Wand: Basically, this wand is a SteriPEN for your surroundings. The UV light will detect bodily fluids that may be present int the room and kill 99.9% of bacteria and viruses when you hold it over a suspicious area for 10 seconds. It is available in the compact, clamshell shape seen here as well as a megawand version for that Motel 6 near the red-light district. [ThinkGeek via Link]

Foot Flush: Nearly everyone has a fear of germ-ridden public toilets. The foot flush offers an easy-to-install, hands-free toilet flushing experience by simply stepping on the foot pedal. [Foot Flush via Link]

Mat Walk: While we are in the bathroom, let's take a moment to consider all of the disgusting things that may be lurking on the floor. The Mat Walk towel has slippers built in that not only keep your feet warm, they also prevent any contact with the floor itself. [Generate via Link]

Sonicare Flexcare Toothbrush: Did you ever see that Mythbusters episode that exposed how fecal partials end up on your toothbrush? Yeah, that is pretty horrifying. On the plus side, you could get yourself a Sonicare Flexcare Toothbrush with a built-in UV sanitiser. [Link]

Urine-Off Black Light and Spray: Use the black light to detect any urine, splooge, blood or other bodily fluids that may be present in your room. The bio enzymatic spray should make quick work of the urine—but you may need to find something a little stronger for the other messes you might encounter. [Urine-Off]

Germ Guardian: So, we have dealt with germs that may be present in your water and on the objects in the room—but what about in the air you are breathing? The Germ Guardian claims to kill airborne pathogens using UV-C rays. [Germ Guardian via Link]

DuPont Tychem TK: If none of the gadgets above can alleviate your fears, there is only one thing to do: buy a HazMat suit. Not only will it protect you from germs, it can also help with WMD chemicals like Lewisite, Mustard, Tabun, Sarin, Soman, and VX gas. You know...just in case. [PkSafety]

Photo Credit: Barry Culling / PBase