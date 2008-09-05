100 Remotely-Controlled Cameras All Gunning to Capture the Same Moment

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

At the Beijing Olympics, there were thousands of photographers all looking to get iconic shots of the games. For some events, that meant arriving many, many hours early and setting up elaborate remote camera setups. For the men's 100m dash, there were close to 100 remote cameras set up, all focused on the same thing: the finish line. Photographer Vincent Laforet was there, and he made this amazing video showing the sheer insanity of hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of camera equipment all working to capture one single moment, along with examples of some of the better results. [Vincent Laforet]

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

