100 Remotely-Controlled Cameras All Gunning to Capture the Same Moment

At the Beijing Olympics, there were thousands of photographers all looking to get iconic shots of the games. For some events, that meant arriving many, many hours early and setting up elaborate remote camera setups. For the men's 100m dash, there were close to 100 remote cameras set up, all focused on the same thing: the finish line. Photographer Vincent Laforet was there, and he made this amazing video showing the sheer insanity of hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of camera equipment all working to capture one single moment, along with examples of some of the better results. [Vincent Laforet]