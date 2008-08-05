Zeemote JS1 Nunchuk Gaming Controller Bundles With Sony Ericsson W760

The Zeemote analogue joystick controller for Bluetooth phones is now starting to see the light of day, at least for lucky Dutch W760 buyers, who will get it free as a promo package. This isn't the Wii-like motion-control version the company has been promising, and still no word on U.S. pricing or availability, but it looks like your first person mobile phone shooters will soon get a bit easier to play. Full release follows.

Sony Ericsson Takes Mobile Gaming to New Level With Launch of Zeemote(TM) JS1 Controller

BEDFORD, Massachusetts, August 4 /PRNewswire/ —

- Sony Ericsson First to Market

- Retail Promotion in Netherlands Gives New W760i Consumers Mobile

Gaming Edge

Zeemote(TM), Inc. (http://www.zeemote.com/), the makers of intelligent

wireless controllers for mobile devices and Sony Ericsson, today announced

a partnership to bring near-console game play to the W760i. In a world

first, Sony Ericsson is to launch the Zeemote(TM) JS1 Controller featuring

Bluetooth(TM) technology with an exclusive promotion throughout hundreds of

retail outlets across the Netherlands.

Across the Netherlands, from August 8th 2008 to October 31st 2008, the

Zeemote(TM) JS1 Controller will be offered free to purchasers of Sony

Ericsson's new 3G mobile handset, the W760i Walkman, via a mail-in voucher

promotion. The W760i will come with two embedded Zeemote Ready(TM) games

with a further fourteen additional games available through the Fun &

Downloads section on the http://www.sonyericsson.com/nl/

Additional to the Walkman capabilities, 3.2 megapixel camera and GPS

functions of the W760i the Zeemote(TM) JS1 Controller will bring a whole

new dimension in mobile game play to Sony Ericsson customers - enabling a

near-console experience on mobile phones. With a thumbstick and four

assignable trigger buttons, the JS1 offers real analogue control over

Bluetooth(TM) enabling users to truly engage with mobile games. Sitting

perfectly in the hand and ergonomically designed the JS1 weighs just

47g/1.7oz.

"Sony Ericsson prides itself on bringing intuitive technologies to its

customers. We recently announced the motion gaming F305 and we're delighted

to be giving our Netherlands customers the opportunity to be the first to

own an award winning Zeemote JS1 controller," said Max Van Den Berg,

General Manager at Sony Ericsson Benelux. "Adding a new dimension, such as

controllers for mobile gaming, gives us and our customers a competitive

edge!"

"Mobile gaming will never be the same as the Zeemote(TM) JS1 launches

through our first commercial relationship with Sony Ericsson". Said Jim

Adams, VP of Worldwide Sales at Zeemote. "We are delighted to partner with

Sony Ericsson and give users even more of a reason to buy the feature

packed W760i. This agreement is the first of a number of deals we intend to

announce over the coming months."