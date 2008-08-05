Zeemote JS1 Nunchuk Gaming Controller Bundles With Sony Ericsson W760

The Zeemote analogue joystick controller for Bluetooth phones is now starting to see the light of day, at least for lucky Dutch W760 buyers, who will get it free as a promo package. This isn't the Wii-like motion-control version the company has been promising, and still no word on U.S. pricing or availability, but it looks like your first person mobile phone shooters will soon get a bit easier to play. Full release follows.
Sony Ericsson Takes Mobile Gaming to New Level With Launch of Zeemote(TM) JS1 Controller
Zeemote(TM), Inc. (http://www.zeemote.com/), the makers of intelligent
wireless controllers for mobile devices and Sony Ericsson, today announced
a partnership to bring near-console game play to the W760i. In a world
first, Sony Ericsson is to launch the Zeemote(TM) JS1 Controller featuring
Bluetooth(TM) technology with an exclusive promotion throughout hundreds of
retail outlets across the Netherlands.
Across the Netherlands, from August 8th 2008 to October 31st 2008, the
Zeemote(TM) JS1 Controller will be offered free to purchasers of Sony
Ericsson's new 3G mobile handset, the W760i Walkman, via a mail-in voucher
promotion. The W760i will come with two embedded Zeemote Ready(TM) games
with a further fourteen additional games available through the Fun &
Downloads section on the http://www.sonyericsson.com/nl/
Additional to the Walkman capabilities, 3.2 megapixel camera and GPS
functions of the W760i the Zeemote(TM) JS1 Controller will bring a whole
new dimension in mobile game play to Sony Ericsson customers - enabling a
near-console experience on mobile phones. With a thumbstick and four
assignable trigger buttons, the JS1 offers real analogue control over
Bluetooth(TM) enabling users to truly engage with mobile games. Sitting
perfectly in the hand and ergonomically designed the JS1 weighs just
47g/1.7oz.
"Sony Ericsson prides itself on bringing intuitive technologies to its
customers. We recently announced the motion gaming F305 and we're delighted
to be giving our Netherlands customers the opportunity to be the first to
own an award winning Zeemote JS1 controller," said Max Van Den Berg,
General Manager at Sony Ericsson Benelux. "Adding a new dimension, such as
controllers for mobile gaming, gives us and our customers a competitive
edge!"
"Mobile gaming will never be the same as the Zeemote(TM) JS1 launches
through our first commercial relationship with Sony Ericsson". Said Jim
Adams, VP of Worldwide Sales at Zeemote. "We are delighted to partner with
Sony Ericsson and give users even more of a reason to buy the feature
packed W760i. This agreement is the first of a number of deals we intend to
announce over the coming months."