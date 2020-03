If you suffer from that sexiest of learning disabilities (ugh, sexlexia), you too might enjoy shooting off your Zapp Brannigan Atomic Ray Gun at unsuspecting bystanders. The gun itself is based off of Japanese Ray Guns of the 1950s—as is a bunch of the retro stylings of the Futurama set—but updated to include your favourite starship captain. It also comes with a NRRA membership card in case you need to get a table really fast at Applebee's. [Tin Toy Arcade via Nerd Approved]