BlackBerry News found this Rogers launch kit of the BlackBerry Bold somewhere up in Canada. So not only is Rogers getting it earlier than AT&T, whose launch is ridiculously mired in delays, but they're getting a gigantic murder-sized version of the phone as well? We say murder-sized because that's exactly the tool we see mobile phone store employees being bludgeoned to death with by frustrated customers. Even Mr. Monk wouldn't be able to figure out what the murder weapon was. [BlackBerry News]