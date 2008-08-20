Yamaha Branded Deus Ex Machina Motorcycle Exoskeleton On Video, Looks Tron-esque

We've seen this crazy motorcycle exoskeleton before, but its inventor Jake Loniak has just mocked up a video showing what it would be like in motion. Yeah, we're pretty damn impressed, but the guy gets cocky:

I believe a working prototype could be made, but it would take a great deal of time and engineering. This isn't fantasy. It's a green vehicle, and all of the numbers are based in the real world.

But who would actually use this? Sure, it looks pretty amazing and you can park it vertically in a garage to save space, but imagine having to unfasten yourself from this every time you get to work. Or the supermarket. Or grandma's house. At least with a Segway you can hop off and do your business. [Popsci via Crunchgear via Boing Boing Gadgets]