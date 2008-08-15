Yakkay's Less Douchey Bike Helmets

We know we're supposed to wear bike helmets, but we're of the mindset that we look cooler bleeding out of our ears/skulls/nose than donning a plastic hat. Now Yakkay has released bike helmets that are cleverly hidden beneath only semi-douchey headgear. The result is that you look a bit childish in an oversized hat (like wearing your dad's suit or something), but we're sure that at least a few of you out there could pull it off. Certified to European CE standards, score your own for about US$120. [Yakkay via coolhunting]