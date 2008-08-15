Yakkay's Less Douchey Bike Helmets

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

We know we're supposed to wear bike helmets, but we're of the mindset that we look cooler bleeding out of our ears/skulls/nose than donning a plastic hat. Now Yakkay has released bike helmets that are cleverly hidden beneath only semi-douchey headgear. The result is that you look a bit childish in an oversized hat (like wearing your dad's suit or something), but we're sure that at least a few of you out there could pull it off. Certified to European CE standards, score your own for about US$120. [Yakkay via coolhunting]

