Xbox 360 Special Edition Sidekick LX Shown Off By Soulja Boy

Soulja Boy claims that he has the only Xbox 360 Sidekick LX in the world, something that we believe him on, seeing as Danger is a huge fan of doing limited runs of designer Sidekicks for special people. Does it mean that Soulja Boy will have the only Xbox 360 Sidekick LX forever? Tough to say, but we're hoping there's some kind of tie-in seeing as Microsoft and Danger are more than just BFF. In the meantime, head over to Gamertagradio to see him fiddle around with it on video while mumbling incoherently. [Gamertagradio via Engadgetmobile]