Xbox 360 Pro Pack Now Comes With 60GB HDD

Not to be outdone by Sony upping the storage on the PS3, Microsoft has finally announced that the Xbox 360 Pro pack is getting an upgrade to a 60GB hard drive.

Of course, this was news in the US last month, when Microsoft dropped the price and increased the HDD in one fell swoop.

Considering we got the price cut early, but the new HDD size only ships to retail today, I wonder if Microsoft had a large warehouse full of 20GB Xbox 360 Pro packs that they needed to sell before they could bring us the 60GB.

In any case, 40GB more storage space for the same $499 price tag sounds good to us. If you're picking up a 360 this week, make sure it's got the extra storage.

[Xbox]

