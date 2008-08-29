How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Xbox 360 Goes Coin-Op

While the Xbox 360 arcade is ironically the least expensive version of 360, The Arcade Station T2 is the probably the most expensive...and it actually belongs in an arcade. Essentially an arcade cabinet housing an Xbox 360, the Arcade Station T2 features two controllers, memory card slots and system link gaming (which we're assuming means local multiplayer, not full LIVE access). Potentially bundled games could include Halo 3, FIFA 08, Assassins Creed and Devil May Cry 4, but players won't need to shove in more quarters every time Master Chief gets teabagged. This will be a pay-for-time unit. Bonus pic:

Currently in testing overseas, the officially licensed cabinet should be available in the coming months. And if it only ditched those controllers for a couple of high performance joysticks, we might just be tempted to score one for home use. [Kotaku]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
cosmos native native-content

The Next Season Of Cosmos Kicks Off This Month And It's Got A Star-Studded Cast

Carl Sagan's iconic documentary series Cosmos was influential to people all over the world. Originally released in 1980, the original season was incredibly successful, airing in more than 60 countries and picking up two Emmys and a Peabody Award.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles