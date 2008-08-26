Xbox 360 Fall Dashboard Update Comes in November

Microsoft's just gone on the record with RPG-TV and said the Fall Xbox 360 Dashboard Update will be hitting in November, which technically is still a part of Fall. Previous updates have also been released in late November (as close to Winter as you could push it while still being Autumn), but all those new features coming this time might be cause for delay, even though they skipped the Spring update for this reason. Seriously Microsoft, will we have to wait another three months to get the ability to make a little avatar that looks like ourselves? You're forcing us to turn on our Wiis? [RPG TV via Kotaku]