How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

World's Smallest Blood Glucose Meter Gets FDA Approved: True2Go

Testing your blood glucose levels if you're a diabetes sufferer may not mean hauling around large-ish devices now that the True2Go from Home Diagnostics has won FDA approval. It's the world's smallest, "about the size of a quarter"... it's just about the same size as an iPod shuffle. It's small enough to twist "on to a vial of test strips so diabetics can better manage their diabetes with the convenience of on-the-go testing," which is darn convenient, and it uses 0.5 microliters of blood and has a test memory display. No word on pricing or release timings yet. [Medgadget]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
cosmos native native-content

The Next Season Of Cosmos Kicks Off This Month And It's Got A Star-Studded Cast

Carl Sagan's iconic documentary series Cosmos was influential to people all over the world. Originally released in 1980, the original season was incredibly successful, airing in more than 60 countries and picking up two Emmys and a Peabody Award.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles