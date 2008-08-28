World's Smallest Blood Glucose Meter Gets FDA Approved: True2Go

Testing your blood glucose levels if you're a diabetes sufferer may not mean hauling around large-ish devices now that the True2Go from Home Diagnostics has won FDA approval. It's the world's smallest, "about the size of a quarter"... it's just about the same size as an iPod shuffle. It's small enough to twist "on to a vial of test strips so diabetics can better manage their diabetes with the convenience of on-the-go testing," which is darn convenient, and it uses 0.5 microliters of blood and has a test memory display. No word on pricing or release timings yet. [Medgadget]