Woon Box: A Toilet, Shower and Kitchen All-in-One

I can't say that I would be thrilled about the idea of cooking in the same space that I shower and go to the bathroom, but the idea behind the Woon Box is sound. Basically, the Dutch designers at KAW envision the Woon Box as something like an elaborate port-a-potty. It features a shower, toilet and kitchen inside a relatively compact box that can be transported to areas in need of temporary facilities. I can also see something like this being popular with people who need to conserve space in small dwellings. It is an interesting idea, but that woman in the gallery is definitely not helping to sell the concept. [KAW via The Design Blog]