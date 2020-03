There is an alternate universe much like our own, but in this universe there is no war and cows produce ice-cold milkshakes. And in this universe, you'll also find the manifested counterparts to these wooden Wii peripheral concepts. Made of wood and featuring well-placed LED flare, the only thing better than the Wiimote and Nunchuk is this realistic Wiiglock:

It'd be a complete bitch for the TSA, but there really aren't enough functional wooden firearms in the world. [flickr via ubergizmo]