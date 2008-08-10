Wooden Volkswagen Beetle Gives Us Woodenly Timber

A couple spent an eternity covering their Volkswagen Beetle with small oak pieces that look like fish scales, and replacing some parts with carved wood equivalents. I can't decide if its the dragon look or its picnic-baskety flavor, but being unconditional fans of the classic Beetle and wood in general, we love it. The best thing is that it works perfectly, as you can see in the video:

If I had this movable giant picnic basket I would fill it with pastrami sandwiches and pickles, then go for an excursion all around Sweden for a month. Hmmm... pickles. [The Contaminated]