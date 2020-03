If traditional iPod-white earbuds are a good way to yell "mug me!" we guess that wooden earbuds might send the message "I could be so cheap that I fashioned my iPod from a tree so I probably have no money in my wallet." From Radius, the HP-WCF11M earphones feature 10mm neodymium drives with 18Hz-21,000Hz frequency response, all encapsulated in nature's speaker. Technically the HP-WCF11M are Japan only, but it looks like Radius is moderately US-friendly. [Radius via Akihabaranews]