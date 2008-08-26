Wooden Animal USB Drives Are Tired of You Inserting Your USB Connector There

These hand-carved wooden animal flash drives are the latest in the tradition of semi- to fully perverse animal USB sticks. While this time the cute definitely outweighs the eww, Japanese designers Monodo just couldn't help themselves when it came time to select the connection point for these 1GB drives. Joining this little schnauzer is an elephant, swan, hippo and little piggy, all sharing the same unfortunate hook-up location. They can be yours in a few weeks for around US$70. [Product Page (Japanese) via Fareastgizmos]