Wired got a sneak peek at one of the more fun aspects of this coming weekend's Defcon, the hackable badge. Last year's badge was hacked in just ten minutes, but it didn't have an SD card slot at USB support. The new card has fewer features than last year's but is more powerful. And it comes with a longer battery life, good news. But not everything is known, and that's kind of the point to these fun trinkets. [Wired]