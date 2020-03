Apparently a proposal in the middle of the Amazonian rainforest wasn't enough for Brits Darren McWalters and Katie Hodgson, seen here taking their vows under the guise of a rearward-facing wing-mounted priest above the English countryside. The magic words were exchanged with a combination of hand signals and radio headsets, which were also simulcast to guests on the ground. From the looks of the video below, it seems like things went off without a hitch.



[Reuters]