Leave it to the Japanese to come up with the crazy Mini Clear Sound System DT-SA101. It has a rated output of 4W (x2), but the only thing that really matters here is the design. In addition to looking like a couple of wine glasses and a barrel, the DT-SA101 also features LEDs in the glass that apparently give the wine/champagne a carbonated look. At any rate, even if you were willing to waste US$240 on this unit, you probably won't get a chance to since it is a Japan only release. [Product Page and Fareastgizmos]
Wine Glass Speakers With a Wine Barrel Amp Are For Listening, Not Drinking
Trending Stories Right Now
The Truth About Bioplastic
If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
The Next Season Of Cosmos Kicks Off This Month And It's Got A Star-Studded Cast
Carl Sagan's iconic documentary series Cosmos was influential to people all over the world. Originally released in 1980, the original season was incredibly successful, airing in more than 60 countries and picking up two Emmys and a Peabody Award.