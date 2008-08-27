Wine Glass Speakers With a Wine Barrel Amp Are For Listening, Not Drinking

Leave it to the Japanese to come up with the crazy Mini Clear Sound System DT-SA101. It has a rated output of 4W (x2), but the only thing that really matters here is the design. In addition to looking like a couple of wine glasses and a barrel, the DT-SA101 also features LEDs in the glass that apparently give the wine/champagne a carbonated look. At any rate, even if you were willing to waste US$240 on this unit, you probably won't get a chance to since it is a Japan only release. [Product Page and Fareastgizmos]