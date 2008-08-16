Windows Storage 1.0 Feature Pack Adds Blu-ray Burning, Smart Card Drivers

Microsoft's prepping a "Storage 1.0" feature pack for Windows XP, Vista, Server 2003 and Server 2008 that adds a few useful storage options for people who really love storing things. None of these are groundbreaking, but they are fundamental to those of you who would like to master Blu-ray discs natively, or read/write ICCD/CCID smart cards. It's one of Microsoft's "feature packs", which are more than just updates in that it pushes new features out inbetween major Service Packs or even Windows iterations. [ZDNet]