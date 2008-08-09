Windows Media Centre Offers 'Olympics on the Go'

If you and your DVR are having trouble keeping up with all of the Olympics coverage, Microsoft is offering Media Centre users the opportunity to catch up with on-demand content. All you need to do is launch Windows Media Centre on a PC or laptop running Windows Vista Home Premium or Windows Vista Ultimate and scroll down to Online Media. There you will find a link to activate "NBC Olympics On The Go." (Can also be activated via the NBC site). The content is said to be "up-to-HD quality," whatever that means, so you should get a decent look at your favourite events.

AU: Needless, to say, this won't be working for Australians.

