This universal remote control is powered by a wind-up dynamo on its face instead of AAA batteries, and that's awesome. Not only is it eco-friendly but it's also a relief. There's nothing worse than using a remote with dying batteries. Apparently you can simply turn the handle 30 times and that will generate enough power to keep it going for a week, long enough for that Suddenly Susan marathon that starts on Monday you're so excited about. [Slippery Brick]