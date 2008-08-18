William Shatner, Other B-Listers Start Signing Autographs In Personalised Video Form

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

At a time when the US$2 billion per year autograph business runs rampant with counterfeits, it's tough to ensure your memorabilia is authentic. Thanks to LiveAutographs.com, a website that shills personalised video "autographs" from B-listers like Carmen Electra, Stone Cold Steve Austin and the cast of Lost, that problem may soon be obsolete. Trekkie and TechCrunch founder Michael Arrington recently praised the service after paying US$150 for a message from William Shatner, which took three months to arrive. Joke's on you Mike—I got a video from Shatner in an hour, and it only cost me iMovie and elbow grease. But for the last time Bill, my name isn't "Jackass". [LiveAutographs via TechCrunch, Reuters]

Technology in pill form is one of the longest enduring science fiction tropes, so it was only a matter of time before pill-based features entered the dreamy world of automotive concepts. Goodyear took the plunge into this futuristic form automotive tech this week with its reCharge concept, a tire that can be “personalised” or replenished with just a pop of a pill.
A new oddball streaming service is gearing up to enter the streaming fray. And with just weeks before its official launch on April 6, the company has revealed it’s initial rollout will include 50 shows—yes, five-zero—with episodes of each running 10 minutes or fewer.

