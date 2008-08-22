How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Wiimotes Blessed by Straps in More Than One Colour

Surely, at least a few of you are sad that Nintendo never released the Wii in multiple colours—despite their announcement promises. Well good news! No, the Wii isn't coming in any new colours, but Nintendo has launched the Wiimote strap in almost any flavour you'd like—blue, green, pink and, uhh, white again. Available in Japan only for the time being, the safety harnesses will go for US$2.75 apiece or in a variety pack of four for about US$9. In other news, Nintendo makes a bajillion more dollars without even really trying. [Kotaku]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
cosmos native native-content

The Next Season Of Cosmos Kicks Off This Month And It's Got A Star-Studded Cast

Carl Sagan's iconic documentary series Cosmos was influential to people all over the world. Originally released in 1980, the original season was incredibly successful, airing in more than 60 countries and picking up two Emmys and a Peabody Award.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles