Wiimotes Blessed by Straps in More Than One Colour

Surely, at least a few of you are sad that Nintendo never released the Wii in multiple colours—despite their announcement promises. Well good news! No, the Wii isn't coming in any new colours, but Nintendo has launched the Wiimote strap in almost any flavour you'd like—blue, green, pink and, uhh, white again. Available in Japan only for the time being, the safety harnesses will go for US$2.75 apiece or in a variety pack of four for about US$9. In other news, Nintendo makes a bajillion more dollars without even really trying. [Kotaku]