Using the Wiimote's IR sensor elegantly duct taped in place, Instructables user toelle was able to mod everyone's favourite USB toy to launch precision, infrared-guided attacks, just like the big boys (kind of). Using a custom script which looks for IR sources to aim at, you can lay down precision fire by, say, putting your TV remote with the buttons taped down next to the cat. Or attach a small remote to the cat—now we're talking. [Instructables]