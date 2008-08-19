Wii Sqweeze Gives You the Upper Body Strength Of An Olympic Cyclist

This Wii Sqweeze demo by InterAction Labs supposedly does for your upper body what Wii Fit does for the lower body of the 10 people who actually managed to find one. The thing is essentially two squeezable grips (exactly like the kind you can get at sports stores now) that correspond to claws and bows and other activities on screen. It's not a real Wii game now, but just a PC demo running off a Wiimote tied via USB to a Wii. Could it be a real Wii game? Sure, but unless it's got Nintendo's name and advertising attached to it, we don't think it's going to do that well. [Exergamelab]