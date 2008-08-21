Wii Music Parody Really Gives Nintendo What's Coming

Wii Music, Nintendo's "answer" to the music and rhythm games, is considered by many (including us) as one of the worst things Nintendo has ever put out. Good thing Sarcastic Gamer of Wii Fit and Microsoft Surface parody fame is on the job. Even though the general tech audience has resigned themselves to the fact that the public will buy any piece of crap with the Wii label on it, we're still holding out a sliver of hope that even idiots won't want to flail around while a guitar + xylophone + trumpet version of Yankee Doodle blares from their TV set. [Sarcastic Gamer]