Wii MotionPlus Technology Is Not Exclusive To Nintendo, So Expect Similar Controllers Soon

Invensense, one of the two companies that sold their technology to Nintendo for their Wii MotionPlus Wiimote add-on, has just announced that they're NOT exclusive to Nintendo and are fielding offers from other companies. One person with the company says, "I can't get into details about other folks that are interested in this technology, but as you might imagine of course there is more interest out there." The other company is AiLive, which hasn't said anything about licensing their tech to anyone else.

What's the upshot to this? One, the non-exclusivity leaves room for Microsoft or Sony to licence the same technology and come out with something as good as the MotionPlus accessory. However since Nintendo had two companies collaborate on this, knockoffs might not be exactly the same. [Eurogamer via Reg Hardware]