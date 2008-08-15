Wife Uses eBay to Humiliate Cheating Husband and His Fat Lover

For some strange reason, an Australian woman thinks that putting for sale a photo of her cheating husband's lover underpants on eBay—along with a empty condom wrapper—is a perfect way to humiliate them both. But why just a photo? It didn't make much sense to me until I learnt about eBay's weird no-secondhand underwear rules. But still, she manages to pull it with her funny description of the "The Tart's Knickers":

They [the underpants]are so huge I thought they may make someone a nice shawl or, even better, something for Halloween perhaps.

Apparently, the woman arrived home after she received a torrid SMS from her husband—obviously not directed to her—only to discover him in bed with the condom wrapper under the pillow and the lady's big underpants at the foot of the bed, like some kind of big pirate flag.

The wife wanted to sell the actual piece of massive lingerie, but eBay asked her to take it down because they have a policy against selling secondhand underwear. An eBay spokeswoman said:

We let her know about the policy and instead she's now selling a photograph of the offending knickers. This is obviously very therapeutic for this woman and it must be a great channel for her views on cheating and the sanctity of marriage.

The punishment doesn't end there: She plans to continue it by auctioning her husband's Harley for 99 cents. Great. eBay therapy. Yes. It's a slow day, but what worries me here is this stupid secondhand underwear sales ban. Does this apply to eBay Japan too? How can pervs all around the world bid for their favourite porn stars used lingerie?