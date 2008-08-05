Why Rap Stars Are Hating on the iPhone

At the Rock the Bells festival on Sunday I asked some of the most important hip-hop artists in the game—and my heroes since childhood—what they hated most about the iPhone. Whether they owned it or not, most of the stars had a good reason to dis the overhyped phone, and their answers ranged from the mundane (Trugoy from De La Soul says it's "too cute") to the slightly crazy (dead prez's M-1 brought up the Matrix and Big Brother). Only Wu-Tang's Method Man couldn't find a way to bring the pain—we expect a new single, "F-A-N-B-O-Y Man", any day now.

Special thanks to Trugoy, Slim Kid Tre, Bootie Brown, Fat Lip, Imani, DJ Premier, Slick Rick, B-Real, M-1, Method Man, Murs, Keith Murray, Jake Fleischmann, Brendan McSheehy, and SanDisk! [Rock the Bells]