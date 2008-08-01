Why Apple Is Sticking With Intel Chipsets (Probably)

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

One of the more eyebrow-raising rumours in the scramble of them about Apple's upcoming MacBooks is that they will switch from Intel chipsets to someone else's. It seemed odd on its face, since Intel and Apple are fairly tight, and there's not a very apparent reason to switch. Jon at Ars lays out a fairly solid case for why Apple is sticking with Intel though.

Namely, Intel's upcoming Nehalem chips would require them to switch right back to Intel, since no one else has the licence for their QuickPath interconnect. And the pros for moving to Nvidia (PC Perspective makes a good case why it would be them) are mostly about better graphics performance, ultimately. So this seems to fall in the unlikely column, for now. [Ars]

