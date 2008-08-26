Where Mobile Phones Go After They Die: A Photo Essay

Technology Review has a fascinating photo tour of a ReCellular facility, where many of the phones "traded in" for new ones end up. Dealing with thousand of phones at a time, the workers are charged with figuring out which phones can be reused, which can be broken down into their component materials and which are just plain useless. The photography is stunning, and you're just about guaranteed to see at least one of the models you used to carry (or maybe still do) nestled among of the piles and piles of disused handsets. Most interesting is the undignified, molten fate met by parts of the least lucky StarTracs and Nokia bricks, pictured after the jump. [Technology Review -Thanks David!]