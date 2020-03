While we're waiting until tonight to see NBC's delayed rebroadcast of the opening ceremonies of the Olympic Games, we can show you some of the most beautiful images from the event. An incredible full-field scroll, projection sphere and LED suits transcend to create what looks to have been one of the, if not the, most stunning mass displays of lighting technology in history. Read on for the full jaw-dropping gallery.

















Make sure to set that DVR for later.

All photos provided by Getty Images.