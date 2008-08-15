How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

What the Wiimote Needs Now: More LEDs

Now that Nintendo's solving their Wiimote control issues, we can finally focus our intentions on superficial improvements. It's required some major soldering, but one modder has added all sorts of LED-based tweaks to his Wiimote. The first, seen here, Skittles-izes the player indicators by swapping out the now-drab blue LEDs for those of multiple colours. Our cup of tea? Not really. But the kids will love it. The second notable mod utilises the Wiimote's rumble signal and maps an LED pulse to the shaking:

For those interested in actually doing this stuff to your Wiimotes, head over to Wiimotemods for their complete guide of step-by-step projects. [Wiimotemods via MAKE]

Trending Stories Right Now

concept-cars geneva-motor-show goodyear jalopnik tires

Goodyear's Latest Concept Is A Tire That Can Be Changed Using A Pill

Technology in pill form is one of the longest enduring science fiction tropes, so it was only a matter of time before pill-based features entered the dreamy world of automotive concepts. Goodyear took the plunge into this futuristic form automotive tech this week with its reCharge concept, a tire that can be “personalised” or replenished with just a pop of a pill.
quibi so-much-content streaming streaming-wars

A Way Too Thorough List Of The Way Too Many Shows And Movies Coming To Quibi

A new oddball streaming service is gearing up to enter the streaming fray. And with just weeks before its official launch on April 6, the company has revealed it’s initial rollout will include 50 shows—yes, five-zero—with episodes of each running 10 minutes or fewer.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles