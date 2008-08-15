What the Wiimote Needs Now: More LEDs

Now that Nintendo's solving their Wiimote control issues, we can finally focus our intentions on superficial improvements. It's required some major soldering, but one modder has added all sorts of LED-based tweaks to his Wiimote. The first, seen here, Skittles-izes the player indicators by swapping out the now-drab blue LEDs for those of multiple colours. Our cup of tea? Not really. But the kids will love it. The second notable mod utilises the Wiimote's rumble signal and maps an LED pulse to the shaking:

For those interested in actually doing this stuff to your Wiimotes, head over to Wiimotemods for their complete guide of step-by-step projects. [Wiimotemods via MAKE]