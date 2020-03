This isn't the tool box you'd likely see at your local garage right now. No, this is straight out of a gearhead's rock n' roll fantasy: A huge tool chest that also comes with an integrated Pioneer sound system and beer fridge. Top that off with self-illumination and built-in power strip and you've got almost everything you'd need. Except tools. At US$1600 it's something you might actually start seeing in hobbyist garages soon. I know my stepdad's going to want one. [Kobalt tools via Uncrate]