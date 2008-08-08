We Believe in these Atariology Shirts

For those who aren't familiar with the underlying principles behind the Atariologian faith, here are some of the basic tenants:

"All of reality can be explained if one perceives life as a video game or simulation of this life."

"Sleep is just like pausing the game, or loading the next level."

"There is always a player better than you."

As a member of The Church of Atariology, we think you might also get to take off work whenever there's a game you really, really have to play. Buy the shirt for US$20. [Atariology Shirt and The Church of Atariology]