We Believe in these Atariology Shirts

For those who aren't familiar with the underlying principles behind the Atariologian faith, here are some of the basic tenants:

"All of reality can be explained if one perceives life as a video game or simulation of this life."
"Sleep is just like pausing the game, or loading the next level."
"There is always a player better than you."

As a member of The Church of Atariology, we think you might also get to take off work whenever there's a game you really, really have to play. Buy the shirt for US$20. [Atariology Shirt and The Church of Atariology]

Goodyear's Latest Concept Is A Tire That Can Be Changed Using A Pill

Technology in pill form is one of the longest enduring science fiction tropes, so it was only a matter of time before pill-based features entered the dreamy world of automotive concepts. Goodyear took the plunge into this futuristic form automotive tech this week with its reCharge concept, a tire that can be “personalised” or replenished with just a pop of a pill.
A Way Too Thorough List Of The Way Too Many Shows And Movies Coming To Quibi

A new oddball streaming service is gearing up to enter the streaming fray. And with just weeks before its official launch on April 6, the company has revealed it’s initial rollout will include 50 shows—yes, five-zero—with episodes of each running 10 minutes or fewer.

