Were I an old geezer right now, my gadget-cravings would no doubt include this multifunction walking stick. It's adjustable, has in-built suspension, an LED flashlight, flashing signals and an alarm and is one bad-arse walking assistance device. Ok, so it's probably designed mainly for hikers and other outdoorsy-types, but if your grandma or grandpa is into gadgets and has walking troubles, then I can imagine they'd love this. Available now for US$31. [Gadget4All via 7Gadgets]