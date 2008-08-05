Vudu Fills Gaping Hole With AVN Porn Channel

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

One thing you can say about the Vudu video wonderbox is that it gets better all the time. AVN—the Adult Video News—is launching a dedicated porn channel on Vudu. While you'll have to pay for every flick you watch, there are at least two reasons it's better than the FyreTV streaming porn box that Chen loves so, so much.

One, Vudu's AVN channel will offer high-def porn—FyreTV is only DVD-quality, at best. (Merits of HD vs. SD porn aside, at least Vudu can deliver either HD if you want it.) Second, a Vudu box is way more discreet (though its remote does kind of look like a sex toy). And besides, if you already have Vudu, it's one less box you have to deal with. [CE Pro - Thanks Julie!]

