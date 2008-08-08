V-Sports Fake Wii Boasts 12 Most Interesting Games

If you're still having trouble finding a Wii, or are too cheap to buy one, you might want to consider the V-Sports gaming system from Royalking Universal, which we're sure is the next best thing. It's a Wii-like wireless console that comes with the "12 most interesting sports and amusement games built in," which sounds nice. It comes in white, sweet pink, and sky blue. We're not sure where to get one in the US, but we're betting your cousin who's in China for the Olympics this week could get you one for about US$75. [Product Page via Technabob]