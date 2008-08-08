How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

V-Sports Fake Wii Boasts 12 Most Interesting Games

If you're still having trouble finding a Wii, or are too cheap to buy one, you might want to consider the V-Sports gaming system from Royalking Universal, which we're sure is the next best thing. It's a Wii-like wireless console that comes with the "12 most interesting sports and amusement games built in," which sounds nice. It comes in white, sweet pink, and sky blue. We're not sure where to get one in the US, but we're betting your cousin who's in China for the Olympics this week could get you one for about US$75. [Product Page via Technabob]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
cosmos native native-content

The Next Season Of Cosmos Kicks Off This Month And It's Got A Star-Studded Cast

Carl Sagan's iconic documentary series Cosmos was influential to people all over the world. Originally released in 1980, the original season was incredibly successful, airing in more than 60 countries and picking up two Emmys and a Peabody Award.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles