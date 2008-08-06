Virgin Galactic's White Knight, Branson, Rutan and Spaceman Buzz Captured on Vid

Virgin Galactic's White Knight aircraft is pretty exciting. And here's a video that BoingBoingTV made of the aircraft's launch event, that has some interesting words on the craft and space travel from Sir Richard Branson, Scaled Composite's Burt Rutan and genuine spaceman and moonwalker, Buzz Aldrin himself. The best line? One that very few people in the world could say: "I wanted to go into space when I saw the moon landing. I've never had that opportunity, so I've had to build my own spacecraft!"—that's Branson. [BBTV]