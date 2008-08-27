How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Video of Greenpix LED Wall Makes Us See Life in Technicolor

Alexandra Lerman has sent us her short documentary on the GreenPix Zero Energy Media Wall, the mahoosive 24,000-square-foot fully (2,200m2) solar powered LED-panel wall at the Xicui entertainment complex. Like everything that has been happening in China these days, it's the first time that something of this scale—the LED panels are huge, as you can see after the jump—and features has been done. The results are as stunning as the rest of the Olympic Games.

Designed by Simone Giostra & Partners and Arup, the Zero Energy Media Wall is made out of 2,292 full colour LED light points, all powered by solar cells embedded in the glass themselves. The structure is multilayered, with different kind of substrates creating the full effect. It uses custom software that communicates what is happening inside the opaque entertainment centre, transforming it into a colourful "responsive environment for entertainment and public engagement." They got me at substrates.

Now I want the Philips Magnetic LED tiles more than ever. [Greenpix]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
cosmos native native-content

The Next Season Of Cosmos Kicks Off This Month And It's Got A Star-Studded Cast

Carl Sagan's iconic documentary series Cosmos was influential to people all over the world. Originally released in 1980, the original season was incredibly successful, airing in more than 60 countries and picking up two Emmys and a Peabody Award.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles