Video of Greenpix LED Wall Makes Us See Life in Technicolor

Designed by Simone Giostra & Partners and Arup, the Zero Energy Media Wall is made out of 2,292 full colour LED light points, all powered by solar cells embedded in the glass themselves. The structure is multilayered, with different kind of substrates creating the full effect. It uses custom software that communicates what is happening inside the opaque entertainment centre, transforming it into a colourful "responsive environment for entertainment and public engagement." They got me at substrates.
Now I want the Philips Magnetic LED tiles more than ever. [Greenpix]