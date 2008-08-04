Video: Ants Turn Guy's Scanner Into Giant Ant Farm

The video is pretty self explanatory, but here it is for those who can't see it: A man and his wife had been noticing lots of ants on their computer desk but couldn't figure out where they were coming from. It wasn't from outside or anywhere else in the house. Later, the wife tells the husband that the printer wasn't working correctly. He checked out the printer/scanner combo only to find that the ants had turned it into a home. The video's pretty good, but what's he going to do next? Throw out the printer/scanner? Evict the bugs? What would you do?