Vibrating Alarm Clock Jiggles Your Face Awake

We've seen a couple vibrating alarm clocks before, but none as slick looking as this Karlsson version. By day it looks like a cordless phone sitting in a rounded base. By night it looks like a cordless phone slipped under your pillow in order to jostle your head awake in the morning. As great as this is, Joel of Boing Boing Gadgets notes that you can easily set your phone as a vibrating alarm as a more "free" solution. Though if you want to play it safe and not have mobile phone radiation force its way through your skull for eight hours a night in order to get a signal—which may or may not be hazardous—this seems like the better way to go. [Lazy Bone UK via Technabob via Oh Gizmo via Boing Boing Gadgets]