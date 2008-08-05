Verizon Visual Voicemail to Be Free For Supported Phones?

Eagle-eyed spotters recently took note of a few visual voicemail tidbits inadvertently pushed live on Verizon's site (now removed), most notably that the service will potentially be free. The site is down now so this remains in the rumour department (where are the screenshots, guys?), but if true, the reports go against what we all assumed penny-pinching Verizon would do. The only phone model listed on the leaked site was the refreshed Voyager, which jibes with what we've heard previously. [Verizon (dead) via Phone Arena]