How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Verizon Visual Voicemail to Be Free For Supported Phones?

Eagle-eyed spotters recently took note of a few visual voicemail tidbits inadvertently pushed live on Verizon's site (now removed), most notably that the service will potentially be free. The site is down now so this remains in the rumour department (where are the screenshots, guys?), but if true, the reports go against what we all assumed penny-pinching Verizon would do. The only phone model listed on the leaked site was the refreshed Voyager, which jibes with what we've heard previously. [Verizon (dead) via Phone Arena]

Trending Stories Right Now

concept-cars geneva-motor-show goodyear jalopnik tires

Goodyear's Latest Concept Is A Tire That Can Be Changed Using A Pill

Technology in pill form is one of the longest enduring science fiction tropes, so it was only a matter of time before pill-based features entered the dreamy world of automotive concepts. Goodyear took the plunge into this futuristic form automotive tech this week with its reCharge concept, a tire that can be “personalised” or replenished with just a pop of a pill.
quibi so-much-content streaming streaming-wars

A Way Too Thorough List Of The Way Too Many Shows And Movies Coming To Quibi

A new oddball streaming service is gearing up to enter the streaming fray. And with just weeks before its official launch on April 6, the company has revealed it’s initial rollout will include 50 shows—yes, five-zero—with episodes of each running 10 minutes or fewer.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles