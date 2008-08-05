USBFever Reinvents iPhone 3G SIM-Eject Tool, Sells it for US$3

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

When Apple reinvented the paperclip for the famous SIM-eject tool, it was at least a free gizmo, included in the package. USBFever clearly thought there was a gap in this market though, and have reinvented the reinvention. The new SIM-eject tool has a rubber-bung top that allows it to be stored in your iPhone 3G's headphone socket ready to be whipped out at a moment's notice when you need to change the SIM card. Probably only for really frequent SIM-swappers who don't use headphones, though, since it will cost you US$3. [USBFever]

