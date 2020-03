We were fine with USB warming slippers, USB warming kneepads, USB warming mice and USB warming gloves, but this USB heated shawl? You go too far, sir. Do you expect a Facebooking grandma to be hip to this thing? Do you think she'll spend US$28 to get a USB version of something she probably got from Costco for the same price? We think not. But we will buy one of these and pretend to be USB Heated Batman, and a sale is a sale. [cgets via Likecool via Dvice]