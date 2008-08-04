Update: Screen Grab Allegedly Confirms $199 Xbox 360 Price Cut Rumour

The US$199 Xbox 360 price cut rumour we reported on yesterday got a little more real today after a screenshot surfaced showing the updated SKU for the Arcade model. VGChartz got the scoop, and noticed that the September 7 release date for the updated SKU coincides with some other big Xbox 360 events: the launches of Square Enix's Infinite Undiscovery and Rock Band 2. Both titles are Xbox 360 exclusives around the price drop time frame (although as Kotaku notes, Rock Band 2 comes out for other systems in November). [VGChartz via Kotaku]