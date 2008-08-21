UnsTable Is a Perfect Place to Keep High-End Gear, Funerary Urns

By surrounding its thin (an hopefully sturdy) steel legs with movable blocks, the somewhat cleverly named UnsTable creates the illusion that it's on the verge of collapsing. The novelty would probably wear off pretty quickly, and the table doesn't have a great deal of mileage as a prank device. I mean, you've got to lure someone to your weird yellow desk, sit them down and have them scatter important, delicate items across its surface, just so you can sort of kick one of the legs to the side and make them think, for just a second, that their stuff would be broken. In any case, it's an attractive table. Check out the animation below to see the the UnsTable in "normal" and "oh no!" modes. [Core77]