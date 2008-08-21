UnsTable Is a Perfect Place to Keep High-End Gear, Funerary Urns

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

By surrounding its thin (an hopefully sturdy) steel legs with movable blocks, the somewhat cleverly named UnsTable creates the illusion that it's on the verge of collapsing. The novelty would probably wear off pretty quickly, and the table doesn't have a great deal of mileage as a prank device. I mean, you've got to lure someone to your weird yellow desk, sit them down and have them scatter important, delicate items across its surface, just so you can sort of kick one of the legs to the side and make them think, for just a second, that their stuff would be broken. In any case, it's an attractive table. Check out the animation below to see the the UnsTable in "normal" and "oh no!" modes. [Core77]

Technology in pill form is one of the longest enduring science fiction tropes, so it was only a matter of time before pill-based features entered the dreamy world of automotive concepts. Goodyear took the plunge into this futuristic form automotive tech this week with its reCharge concept, a tire that can be “personalised” or replenished with just a pop of a pill.
A new oddball streaming service is gearing up to enter the streaming fray. And with just weeks before its official launch on April 6, the company has revealed it’s initial rollout will include 50 shows—yes, five-zero—with episodes of each running 10 minutes or fewer.

