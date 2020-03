One more IFA, one more gallery of absolutely crazy PC mods by nutty Europeans. The best of the lot was, without a doubt, this menacing Unreal Rocket Launcher. But there are others, each of them more silly, pointless, and horrendous than the previous one.

The worst: that two-headed furry blue monster that moved his heads, feet, and eyes while holding the system's display. [More IFA 2008 Coverage]